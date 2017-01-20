News
1p1.jpg PEW STUDY: Gap on support for Israel widens
Liberal Democrats nearly as likely to sympathize with Palestinians

   WASHINGTON – With almost as many liberal Democrats likely to sympathize with the Palestinians as they are with Israel, the gap between Democrats and Republicans regarding which side they support in the ongoing struggle is at its widest in four decades, according to a Pew Research Center poll taken this month.  Full Story
2p1.jpg Ezekiel’s Wheels puts a new spin on klezmer

   SOMERVILLE – Aficionados of unique sounds fortunate enough to attend the klezmer quintet Ezekiel’s Wheels performance at The Burren Jan. 28 will appreciate the ensemble’s blending of classical, jazz, improvisation and folk traditions in a live show that brings passion, virtuosity and contagious energy to an engaging contemporary perspective on traditional Jewish music.  Full Story
Opinions & Commentary
Six of nine Massachusetts congressmen let Israel down

   The State of Israel was founded by a declaration of the United Nations. For this reason alone, U.N. pronouncements, while toothless, hold a symbolic significance for the Jewish state.  U.N. resolutions are also significant in Israel’s ongoing war of words to sway global public opinion. Given the U.N.’s widely acknowledged bias against Israel, this remains an uphill battle.  Full Story
16p1.jpg Unity is the most appropriate and effective response to tragedy

   Unfortunately, terror attacks have struck Israeli society all too often. One might think it would be natural for a society, who has suffered as many attacks as Israel has, to become desensitized to these atrocities.   Full Story
Community
29p1.jpg HONORABLE Mentschen

   BOSTON – The American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with the New England Weizmann Institute Alumni Initiative, hosted a gathering, “From Bench to Tachlis,” at the Cambridge Innovation Center here in December.  Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
6p1.jpg Mass. man makes Jewish pirate movie

   HOLLYWOOD – Filmmaker Arnon Shorr was working on another project when all of a sudden inspiration struck him.  “It hit me furiously,” Shorr said. “I couldn’t let it go.”  Full Story
Top News RSS feed
Click here for digital edition
2017-01-20 digital edition

Community
HONORABLE Mentschen

BOSTON – The American...

Copyright 2008-2017 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved