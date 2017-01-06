|
|
$8.7 million renovation of CJP’s High Street headquarters underway
Construction in the ongoing ‘inspection phase’ under current open and valid permits in place since June
BOSTON – Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Boston area Jewish federation, has begun construction on $8.7 million worth of remodeling and renovation to its 126 High St. headquarters. Full Story
Kerry disappoints in speech on settlements
BOSTON – Members of the local Jewish community have expressed disappointment in Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech about his and the Obama administration’s vision for the Middle East, where he largely criticized Israel for building settlements on occupied lands. Full Story
U.N. debacle reveals Obama’s true feelings about Israel
President Obama’s parting shot at the Jewish state a fortnight ago at the U.N. Security Council confirms our worst suspicions about his administration’s intentions regarding Israel.
Since he came into office, the pro-Israel Jewish community has been of two minds about the president. Full Story
Israel as a model for Christian statehood in the Middle East
In 1884, Anglican clergyman William Hechler called upon Jews throughout the world to return to the land of Israel. After a series Russian pogroms, Hechler formed a committee of Christian Zionists to help move and settle Russian Jewish refugees in Turkish-ruled Palestine. Full Story
TECHNION AWARDS FIDELITY BENEFACTOR
WALTHAM – New England region board member Phil Cooper, right, presented Rich Fentin with the Benefactor Award in recognition of his generous support of the American Technion Society and Technion – Full Story
|
Copyright 2008-2017 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved
|