News
1p1.jpg $8.7 million renovation of CJP’s High Street headquarters underway
Construction in the ongoing ‘inspection phase’ under current open and valid permits in place since June

   BOSTON – Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Boston area Jewish federation, has begun construction on $8.7 million worth of remodeling and renovation to its 126 High St. headquarters. Full Story
2p1.jpg Kerry disappoints in speech on settlements

   BOSTON – Members of the local Jewish community have expressed disappointment in Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech about his and the Obama administration’s vision for the Middle East, where he largely criticized Israel for building settlements on occupied lands.  Full Story
Opinions & Commentary
U.N. debacle reveals Obama’s true feelings about Israel

   President Obama’s parting shot at the Jewish state a fortnight ago at the U.N. Security Council confirms our worst suspicions about his administration’s intentions regarding Israel. Since he came into office, the pro-Israel Jewish community has been of two minds about the president. Full Story
17p1.jpg Israel as a model for Christian statehood in the Middle East

   In 1884, Anglican clergyman William Hechler called upon Jews throughout the world to return to the land of Israel. After a series Russian pogroms, Hechler formed a committee of Christian Zionists to help move and settle Russian Jewish refugees in Turkish-ruled Palestine. Full Story
Community
34p1.jpg TECHNION AWARDS FIDELITY BENEFACTOR

   WALTHAM – New England region board member Phil Cooper, right, presented Rich Fentin with the Benefactor Award in recognition of his generous support of the American Technion Society and Technion – Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
23p1.jpg ‘Secular Jews’ offers an important lesson for Jewry today

   Between 1880 and 1924, more than two million Jews from Eastern Europe arrived in the U.S. The majority of them were secular Jews. The pious ones unfortunately chose to stay in Europe, and they only came to America in large numbers after World War II.  Full Story
25p1.jpg A child’s-eye view of the kibbutz

   In the history of Israel, little comes close to the stories of kibbutzim; the collective settlements have been written about extensively over the years.  Full Story
Top News RSS feed
Click here for digital edition
2017-01-06 digital edition

Community
TECHNION AWARDS FIDELITY BENEFACTOR

WALTHAM – New England region board member...

Copyright 2008-2017 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved