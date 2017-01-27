News
1p1.jpg Women march on Shabbat

   BOSTON – While an estimated 150,000 people took to the Boston Common to take part in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, observant Jews struggled with whether to attend the march or observe Shabbat.  Full Story
Anti-boycott bill arrives at State House

   BOSTON – A pair of Democratic legislators filed the longawaited bill to combat the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement against Israel at the State House Jan. 17, underscoring the deeply partisan nature of the bill’s creator, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. Full Story
Opinions & Commentary
Stonewalling the public at Newton Public Schools

   For the better part of a year, we have been decrying the deceitful way in which committee Chairman Matt Hills, Superintendent David Fleishman and Mayor Setti Warren have handled – or rather, mishandled – a number of incidents of anti-Semitism in Newton public schools.  Full Story
15p1.jpg Effective Jewish advocacy begins with Jewish education

   Since its passage in December, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which framed Israel’s settlement activity and sovereignty over the Western Wall as “flagrant violations” of international law, has Jews around the world concerned. We are apprehensive about its impact on Israel’s enduring security and ability to negotiate a durable and lasting peace.   Full Story
Community
23p1.jpg HONORABLE Mentschen

    FENWAY – Sixteen religious leaders gathered at Northeastern University to participate in the Ruderman Family Foundation’s interfaith roundtable on disability inclusion. Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
24p1.jpg Jews of the Academy Awards, 2017 edition

   HOLLYWOOD – The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.  Who are this year’s Jews of the Oscars?  Full Story
25p1.jpg The jazz swinger
Matt Savage Trio performs in Newton temple

   NEWTON – At 24 and already having played with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Joshua Redman, Chick Corea, John Pizzarelli, the Ellington All Stars, Terri Lyne Carrington, Clark Terry, Jimmy Heath, Jason Moran and Chaka Khan, jazz pianist Matt Savage has reason to celebrate. Full Story
2017-01-27 digital edition

