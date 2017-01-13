|
CJP releases renovation details
$10M Kraft donation buoys $15.6M total refurbishing
BOSTON – Following last week’s story in this newspaper that Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Boston-area Jewish federation, was in the midst of a multi-million dollar renovation of its 126 High St. headquarters, CJP issued a press release on Monday revealing more details, including the fact that The Kraft Group CEO Robert K. Kraft had pledged $10 million toward the project. Full Story
Six Mass. congressmen don’t back U.N. censure
Reps. Clark, Lynch, McGovern, Neal, Tsongas vote no; Capuano abstains
WASHINGTON – Only three out of Massachusetts’ nine congressional representatives chose to condemn the recent U.N. Security Council resolution that reprimanded Israel for its settlement activity in a vote in the House of Representatives Jan. 5.
House Resolution 11, “Objecting to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 as an obstacle to Israeli Full Story
The Israel Defense Forces must remain apolitical
Having not seen the evidence firsthand, we cannot presume to judge the guilt or innocence of Israel Defense Forces Sgt. Elor Azaria, convicted of manslaughter by a military court last week for killing an immobilized Palestinian terrorist in Hebron in March.
What we can say is that we trust Israeli military courts to render impartial verdicts, and therefore we support the ruling. Full Story
Kerry leaves the world stage a failed actor with Israel
It was less than two weeks ago, on my last full day visiting in Jerusalem, when my driver Eliyohu, a Sephardic ex-IDF hero, offered to bring me to Kever Rachel, the burial tomb of our matriarch. I did not hesitate. Full Story
