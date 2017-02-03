Kadimah-Toras Moshe, Daughters of Israel to get new synagogue, mikvah in development deal



BRIGHTON – In a deal valued at $21.61 million, Congregation Kadimah-Toras Moshe and the Daughters of Israel mikvah will sell their property on Washington Street here to Brookline Development Corp. in exchange for newly constructed buildings for the synagogue and mikvah and an undisclosed amount of cash. Full Story