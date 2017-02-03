|
$21.6M Brighton boon
Kadimah-Toras Moshe, Daughters of Israel to get new synagogue, mikvah in development deal
BRIGHTON – In a deal valued at $21.61 million, Congregation Kadimah-Toras Moshe and the Daughters of Israel mikvah will sell their property on Washington Street here to Brookline Development Corp. in exchange for newly constructed buildings for the synagogue and mikvah and an undisclosed amount of cash. Full Story
JEWS JOIN COPLEY RALLY FOR MUSLIM RIGHTS
BOSTON – A Jewish college student is one of hundreds of Jews who joined thousands of protesters in Copley Square on Sunday to protest President Trump’s executive order blocking immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. Full Story
Genuine and alternate Holocaust commemorations
EDITORIAL
On Jan. 27, President Trump marked U.N.-declared International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a statement that failed to mention the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis. Full Story
Why Trump needs to study the advice of Hillel
OPINION
Two-thirds of Hillel’s famous triad was woven into President Trump’s Inauguration Address on Jan. 20, but the part that was missing made all the difference.
Hillel’s prescription for relations with others, written more than 2,000 years ago, is still strikingly relevant. Full Story
