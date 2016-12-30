News
1p1.jpg Lawmakers to get anti-boycott bill
Legislation based on California law

   BOSTON – Legislators intend to file a bill to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel early in the next legislative session, according to State House sources. Full Story
2p1.jpg ‘NACHAS’ FOR NEEDHAM NEWSIE

   Channel 7 correspondent Kimberly Bookman took a circuitous route to her dream of reporting the news in her home market. The   Full Story
Opinions & Commentary
Jewish organizations’ misguided approach to publicity

   According to the FBI, hate crimes against Jews have far outpaced those against every other religious group for the last two decades. This trend has not abated with the rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes since Sept. 11, 2001; even in 2015, when the number of incidents was closest, hate crimes against Jews were still treble those against Muslims. Full Story
JOKE OF THE WEEK

   “Crime and Punishment”   When Herman was arrested for shoplifting, he was summoned to appear before a judge.  “What did you steal?” the judge asked.  “I don’t think of it as stealing,” said Herman. “I’ve become forgetful, and I forgot to pay.”  Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
24p1.jpg A magical ‘The Tempest’ from Actors’ Shakespeare Project
THEATER

   The text for “The Tempest,” William Shakespeare’s tale of sorcery and vengeance, contains more stage directions than most of his other plays. Several of them have to do with creating special effects using the stagecraft of the day. Full Story
25p1.jpg Klepper kibbitzes Klezmer
From Cantor Jeff Klepper’s website, kolbseder.com

   Chanukah is here, and if you are considering what to give a music lover, look no further than klezmer. Full Story
Top News RSS feed
Click here for digital edition
2016-12-30 digital edition

Copyright 2008-2016 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved