|
|
PEW STUDY: Gap on support for Israel widens
Liberal Democrats nearly as likely to sympathize with Palestinians
WASHINGTON – With almost as many liberal Democrats likely to sympathize with the Palestinians as they are with Israel, the gap between Democrats and Republicans regarding which side they support in the ongoing struggle is at its widest in four decades, according to a Pew Research Center poll taken this month. Full Story
Ezekiel’s Wheels puts a new spin on klezmer
SOMERVILLE – Aficionados of unique sounds fortunate enough to attend the klezmer quintet Ezekiel’s Wheels performance at The Burren Jan. 28 will appreciate the ensemble’s blending of classical, jazz, improvisation and folk traditions in a live show that brings passion, virtuosity and contagious energy to an engaging contemporary perspective on traditional Jewish music. Full Story
Six of nine Massachusetts congressmen let Israel down
The State of Israel was founded by a declaration of the United Nations. For this reason alone, U.N. pronouncements, while toothless, hold a symbolic significance for the Jewish state.
U.N. resolutions are also significant in Israel’s ongoing war of words to sway global public opinion. Given the U.N.’s widely acknowledged bias against Israel, this remains an uphill battle. Full Story
Unity is the most appropriate and effective response to tragedy
Unfortunately, terror attacks have struck Israeli society all too often. One might think it would be natural for a society, who has suffered as many attacks as Israel has, to become desensitized to these atrocities. Full Story
HONORABLE Mentschen
BOSTON – The American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with the New England Weizmann Institute Alumni Initiative, hosted a gathering, “From Bench to Tachlis,” at the Cambridge Innovation Center here in December. Full Story
|
Copyright 2008-2017 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved
|