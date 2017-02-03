News
1p1.jpg $21.6M Brighton boon
Kadimah-Toras Moshe, Daughters of Israel to get new synagogue, mikvah in development deal

   BRIGHTON – In a deal valued at $21.61 million, Congregation Kadimah-Toras Moshe and the Daughters of Israel mikvah will sell their property on Washington Street here to Brookline Development Corp. in exchange for newly constructed buildings for the synagogue and mikvah and an undisclosed amount of cash.  Full Story
2p1.jpg JEWS JOIN COPLEY RALLY FOR MUSLIM RIGHTS

   BOSTON – A Jewish college student is one of hundreds of Jews who joined thousands of protesters in Copley Square on Sunday to protest President Trump’s executive order blocking immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. Full Story
Opinions & Commentary
Genuine and alternate Holocaust commemorations
EDITORIAL

   On Jan. 27, President Trump marked U.N.-declared International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a statement that failed to mention the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.  Full Story
Why Trump needs to study the advice of Hillel
OPINION

   Two-thirds of Hillel’s famous triad was woven into President Trump’s Inauguration Address on Jan. 20, but the part that was missing made all the difference.  Hillel’s prescription for relations with others, written more than 2,000 years ago, is still strikingly relevant.  Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
20p1.jpg ‘Children’s Hour’ resonates in our time of alternate facts

   If you arrived early at Pawtucket’s charmingly intimate Sandra Feinstein- Gamm Theatre for Lillian Hellman’s classic 1934 drama, “The Children’s Hour,” you might end up reading director Rachel Walshe’s program notes. Ms. Full Story
21p1.jpg Trump’s inaugural rabbi lives for Holocaust and Jewish education

   During a family outing to the La Brea Tar Pits in the summer of 1977, Rabbi Marvin Hier overheard a little girl asking a tour guide if dinosaurs would come back to earth one day. When the guide replied that the earth’s changing climate conditions prevented dinosaurs from returning, something stuck with Heir. Full Story
2017-02-03 digital edition

