Women march on Shabbat
BOSTON – While an estimated 150,000 people took to the Boston Common to take part in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, observant Jews struggled with whether to attend the march or observe Shabbat. Full Story
Anti-boycott bill arrives at State House
BOSTON – A pair of Democratic legislators filed the longawaited bill to combat the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement against Israel at the State House Jan. 17, underscoring the deeply partisan nature of the bill’s creator, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. Full Story
Stonewalling the public at Newton Public Schools
For the better part of a year, we have been decrying the deceitful way in which committee Chairman Matt Hills, Superintendent David Fleishman and Mayor Setti Warren have handled – or rather, mishandled – a number of incidents of anti-Semitism in Newton public schools. Full Story
Effective Jewish advocacy begins with Jewish education
Since its passage in December, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which framed Israel’s settlement activity and sovereignty over the Western Wall as “flagrant violations” of international law, has Jews around the world concerned. We are apprehensive about its impact on Israel’s enduring security and ability to negotiate a durable and lasting peace. Full Story
HONORABLE Mentschen
FENWAY – Sixteen religious leaders gathered at Northeastern University to participate in the Ruderman Family Foundation’s interfaith roundtable on disability inclusion. Full Story
Jews of the Academy Awards, 2017 edition
HOLLYWOOD – The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.
Who are this year’s Jews of the Oscars? Full Story
The jazz swinger
Matt Savage Trio performs in Newton temple
NEWTON – At 24 and already having played with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Joshua Redman, Chick Corea, John Pizzarelli, the Ellington All Stars, Terri Lyne Carrington, Clark Terry, Jimmy Heath, Jason Moran and Chaka Khan, jazz pianist Matt Savage has reason to celebrate. Full Story
