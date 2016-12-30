|
|
Lawmakers to get anti-boycott bill
Legislation based on California law
BOSTON – Legislators intend to file a bill to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel early in the next legislative session, according to State House sources. Full Story
‘NACHAS’ FOR NEEDHAM NEWSIE
Channel 7 correspondent Kimberly Bookman took a circuitous route to her dream of reporting the news in her home market. The Full Story
Jewish organizations’ misguided approach to publicity
According to the FBI, hate crimes against Jews have far outpaced those against every other religious group for the last two decades. This trend has not abated with the rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes since Sept. 11, 2001; even in 2015, when the number of incidents was closest, hate crimes against Jews were still treble those against Muslims. Full Story
JOKE OF THE WEEK
“Crime and Punishment”
When Herman was arrested for shoplifting, he was summoned to appear before a judge.
“What did you steal?” the judge asked.
“I don’t think of it as stealing,” said Herman. “I’ve become forgetful, and I forgot to pay.” Full Story
|
Copyright 2008-2016 The Jewish Advocate, All Rights Reserved
|